World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.
World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of WWE traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.32. 1,404,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $93.63.
World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 60,113 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About World Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.
Read More
