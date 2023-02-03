WOW-token (WOW) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.23

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $296.06 million and $0.23 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.01431742 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007124 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014934 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00037957 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.79 or 0.01674379 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
