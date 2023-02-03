Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.15 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and approximately $137.93 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $23,531.42 or 0.99939600 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.56 or 0.00426455 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.45 or 0.29087534 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00468197 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 176,348 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

