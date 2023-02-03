Wrapped TRON Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.49 billion and $1.14 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06456764 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,083,161.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

