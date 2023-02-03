W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 4.9%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.01. 296,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,554,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $861.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.20 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 168.03% and a net margin of 26.38%. On average, analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 584,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

