Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Xponential Fitness worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 29.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 1.1 %

XPOF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,245. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $28.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPOF. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 6,015 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $130,826.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,933 shares of company stock worth $346,058. Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

