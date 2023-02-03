XSGD Price Reaches $0.76 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003211 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $45.64 million and $836,360.41 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00422926 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,816.98 or 0.28846797 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00461288 BTC.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,127,541 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

