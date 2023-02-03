Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YMAB. Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

YMAB opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 92.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 316,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

