Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CRS opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Stories

