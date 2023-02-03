Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on Zalando in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

FRA ZAL opened at €44.89 ($48.79) on Monday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($54.20). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.99.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.