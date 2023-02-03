ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Position Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 694.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 16.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 22.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 31.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth approximately $869,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZIM stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.29.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.1 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 54.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

