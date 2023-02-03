Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.05.
Zimmer Biomet Price Performance
ZBH traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $129.59. 2,036,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,722,000 after buying an additional 1,049,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.