Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $129.59. 2,036,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,722,000 after buying an additional 1,049,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.