Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 222,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $41.44. 8,640,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,953,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

