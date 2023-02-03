Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Twilio by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after buying an additional 891,897 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $233.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

