Zullo Investment Group Inc. Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $134.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average is $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

