Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $61,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

