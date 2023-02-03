Zullo Investment Group Inc. Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research stock opened at $532.21 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $615.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

