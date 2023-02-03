Zullo Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $168.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.57. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $205.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

