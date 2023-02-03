Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 3,619 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.5 %

GNL opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.01.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNL. B. Riley cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

