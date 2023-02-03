Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (ZWS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 7th

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ZWS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 74,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

