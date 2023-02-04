134,138 Shares in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Bought by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of VKI stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

