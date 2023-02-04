1,504 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PEP stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.77. The firm has a market cap of $233.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

