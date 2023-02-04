1irstGold Price Hits $64.22 on Top Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.19 million and $3,340.24 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for approximately $64.22 or 0.00274722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00426500 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,798.71 or 0.29094814 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00453709 BTC.

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.