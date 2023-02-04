1peco (1PECO) Price Hits $0.29

1peco (1PECO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, 1peco has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $43.16 million and approximately $1,677.71 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1peco token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.55 or 0.00429143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,857.37 or 0.29267707 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00456043 BTC.

1peco Profile

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

