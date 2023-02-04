26,558 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $24.60 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

