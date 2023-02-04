273,959 Shares in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Purchased by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 273,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000. Expensify makes up 1.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Expensify at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Expensify by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expensify alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expensify news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,289 shares in the company, valued at $622,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,792 shares in the company, valued at $832,344.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $804,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $29.01.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Expensify Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.