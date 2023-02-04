502,688 Shares in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 502,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Argo Group International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Argo Group International by 56.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ARGO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. 105,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.60 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

