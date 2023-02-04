6,280 Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVSC. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 63,992 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 287.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $453,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $49.01 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22.

