898,278 Shares in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Purchased by Pelion Inc.

Pelion Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 898,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Red Cat comprises 0.8% of Pelion Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pelion Inc. owned 1.66% of Red Cat as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Red Cat by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RCAT stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 9.91. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

About Red Cat

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 224.59%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry.The firm product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

