908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith Sells 1,836 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 1,836 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $16,836.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,846 shares in the company, valued at $869,737.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.73.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 53.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.
