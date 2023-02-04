9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

