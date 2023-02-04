9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,451 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

