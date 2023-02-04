9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 308,914 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 250,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter.

BDJ opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

