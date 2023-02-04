9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.