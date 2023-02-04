9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $729,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average of $128.67. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.