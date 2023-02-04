9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.5 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $339.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

