9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 256 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,948,000 after acquiring an additional 215,666 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,532,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,221,000 after purchasing an additional 212,239 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

