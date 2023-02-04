Aave Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $132.59 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be purchased for $90.07 or 0.00385954 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00426831 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.29115632 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00467281 BTC.

About Aave

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

