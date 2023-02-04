Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of analysts have commented on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $62.51 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $2,444,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,350.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,104 shares of company stock worth $13,584,666. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

