Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $0.66. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 329,153 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

