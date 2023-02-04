Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Trading Up 7.4%

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Rating) was up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 4,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 21,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Acceleware Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.37 million and a P/E ratio of -5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter.

Acceleware Company Profile

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

