Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $289.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.35. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $356.53. The firm has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

