Adshares Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00005352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $45.75 million and approximately $498,139.66 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009358 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000862 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,475 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

