Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.0 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $152.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $234.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AAP. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

