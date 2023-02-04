Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 7.3 %

WMS traded up $6.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,358. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,159,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,159,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

