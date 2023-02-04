Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.24%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS stock traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.79. 2,229,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.04. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $79.90 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

