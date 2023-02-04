AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of AerCap worth $20,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AerCap by 71.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 372,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.