AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of AerCap worth $20,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AerCap by 71.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.
AerCap Stock Performance
Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 372,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.
AerCap Company Profile
AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
