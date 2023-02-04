Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Aflac Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. Aflac has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $204,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 28.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.