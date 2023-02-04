Aion (AION) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.47 Million

Aion (AION) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $17.70 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00231896 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00102244 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00056250 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00062998 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

