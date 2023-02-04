Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 3.5 %

APD traded down $10.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.02. 2,876,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,892. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

